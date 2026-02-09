Our Lady of Sorrows celebrates Catholic Schools Week with faith and service

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School On Tuesday of Catholic Schools Week, Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students were dressed up as their future selves. These first graders set their goals high! × 2 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students participated in a variety of educational and enjoyable activities, as well as fun-themed days throughout Catholic Schools Week. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School sixth graders participated in a special Mass with Bishop Raica at St. Paul’s Cathedral with other sixth graders from the Birmingham Diocese as part of Catholic School Week. Prev Next

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School celebrated Catholic Schools Week from Jan. 25-31, joining Catholic schools nationwide in recognizing the value of Catholic education. This year’s theme, “United in Faith and Community,” guided a week of activities focused on faith, service and school spirit.

Throughout the week, students participated in educational activities, themed dress days and opportunities to recognize the many people who support the school, including families, faculty and staff, parish members, volunteers and community leaders.

As part of the week’s emphasis on Catholic social teaching, students also completed a service project by collecting baby items for Her Choice Birmingham Women’s Center, reinforcing the importance of supporting those in need.

“OLS School is blessed to be part of such a supportive community,” said Mrs. Dorn. “We appreciate the encouragement we receive and strive to instill in our students the importance of giving back through service to others. We believe that education is about more than academics; it is about forming the whole person.”

All activities took place on the OLS School campus in Homewood.