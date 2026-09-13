Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School announces new PTO Executive Board

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church Pictured from left to right: Anne Merrill Mason, VP of Communications/Secretary; Rian Whalen, Treasurer; Jennifer Fite, VP of Hospitality; Caitlin Holtzclaw, Teacher Hospitality Chair; Amy Benken, VP of Fundraising; Melanie Hildebrandt, Events Hospitality Chair; and Natalie Simpson, President.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School in Homewood has announced its new Parent Teacher Organization Executive Board.

The PTO brings parents together to support students, faculty, staff and school programs. Members volunteer throughout the year to help plan activities, organize special events and lead fundraising initiatives.

The Executive Board works with other parent volunteers to provide opportunities for families to participate in school activities. Board members meet monthly to plan projects and events and identify ways to support students' educational experiences.

Money raised through PTO initiatives also supports school improvements, programs and other needs.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School is accredited by Cognia and offers a curriculum combining Catholic teachings with academics. The school focuses on the religious, academic and social development of its students while working with parents to support their education.

For more information about Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School, visit olsschool.com.