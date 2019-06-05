OLS students honored at Duke TIP ceremony

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School. Seventh-grade students Anna Grace Fuller (left), Grace Kingrey (right) and Isabella Berry (not pictured) were recently honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program for their exceptional scores on the ACT or SAT.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School (OLS) students were recently honored by the Duke University Talent Identification Program at the University of Alabama as a part of an annual recognition ceremony for their exceptional scores on the ACT or SAT. Duke TIP’s 7th Grade Talent Search identifies students across the United States based on standardized test scores achieved while attending elementary or middle school.

Grace Kingrey received both the Grand Recognition and State Recognition awards for achieving approximately at or better than 90% of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT or the SAT. Only about 4% of all the participants in the talent search qualify for the Grand Recognition.

In addition, her classmates Isabella Berry and Anna Grace Fuller were also awarded the State Recognition by scoring approximately at or above the national average of recent high school graduates on at least one part of the ACT or the SAT.

These outstanding students were also invited to attend the Duke TIP Summer Studies and/or e-studies programs. Other OLS students who qualified for Duke programs include: Georgia Thornton (Summer Studies and e-studies), Maggie Von Hagel (Summer Studies and e-studies) and Kate Tanner (e-studies).

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.