OLS staff member Maris Wimberly appointed to national Catechesis board

× Expand Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School Maris Wimberly

Maris Wimberly, Director of the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School and Church in Homewood, has been appointed to the National Board of Trustees for the United States Association of the Catechesis of the Good Shepherd (CGSUSA). She is one of only nine trustees serving nationwide.

Wimberly’s appointment recognizes her years of leadership in a program that blends Scripture, liturgy and hands-on learning to help children grow in faith through quiet reflection and joyful discovery.

The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd is a Montessori-based approach to religious formation that originated in Rome in the 1950s. At OLS, children participate in sessions held in the Atrium — a specially prepared space where they explore parables, the Mass and the sacraments through guided materials and contemplation.

Wimberly has directed the program at OLS since 2011, leading both the school and parish components. She manages scheduling and catechist training, maintains Atrium environments and ensures that each level of the program aligns with the national framework known as the 32 Points of Reflection.

Under her leadership, OLS became the first school in Alabama to offer The Catechesis of the Good Shepherd as part of its religious education. She also spearheaded the creation of the Level II and Level III Atriums, expanding the experience for older students.

“Catechesis of the Good Shepherd offers children a personal spiritual relationship rooted in wonder, not just instruction,” said OLS in a statement. “Maris has helped bring that vision to life in our school, parish and beyond.”

Wimberly is also a national Formation Leader and frequently travels across the country to offer adult formation courses. She has shared her expertise at diocesan events, Catholic Schools Formation Days and at CGSUSA national gatherings — including the 70th anniversary celebration in Arizona.

Her term on the national board began in November 2025.