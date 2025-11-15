OLS School honors veterans with assembly and performance

× Expand Photo courtesy of OLS School. Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School hosted a Veterans Day Assembly in the Roger McLaughlin School Gym the week of Veterans Day. The program opened with remarks from retired Lt. Commander Terry Schnare, DDS, United States Navy.

Students, parents and guests joined together for performances by the John Carroll Catholic High School Honor’s Mixed Ensemble Choir, patriotic songs by OLS School students and recognition of all veterans and military family members in attendance.

A light reception followed the program, giving guests an opportunity to gather in fellowship.

Learn more about OLS School at olsschool.com.