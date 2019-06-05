OLS announces art show winners

× Expand OLS students with their work at the annual art show. Photo courtesy of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.

Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School students recently displayed their creativity during the school’s annual Art Show.

The children worked throughout the year under the direction of OLS art teacher Andi Arteaga on a variety of imaginative pictures and projects.

This year’s winners are:

Fourth grade: 1st Place — John Hails; 2nd Place — Maxwell Ray; 3rd Place — Katie Danks

Fifth grade: 1st Place — Melany Farias; 2nd Place — Violetta Rohr; 3rd Place — Ty Sephaphathi

Sixth grade: 1st Place — Will Magruder; 2nd Place — Mia Wos; 3rd Place — Adam Grimes

Seventh Grade: 1st Place — Georgia Thornton; 2nd Place — Mary Turkiewicz; 3rd Place — Eryn Huie

Eighth Grade: 1st Place — Elsa Ray; 2nd Place — Zachary Lachina; 3rd Place — Mary Evins Tapley.

Submitted by Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School.