New Hall-Kent facility dog introduced at school board meeting

Sydney Cromwell Hall-Kent facility dog Superintendent Bill Cleveland with Maize, the new facility dog for Hall-Kent Elementary School.

Homewood City Schools' new four-legged employee made her first visit to the Board of Education at its Dec. 11. meeting.

Maize, a retriever mix that's a little over a year old, is the new facility dog for Hall-Kent Elementary School. She was provided by Service Dogs Alabama and arrived in November, owner and Hall-Kent Principal Kiana Coleman said.

Coleman said beginning in January, Maize will have a daily schedule of visits to classrooms and time with the guidance counselor and individual meetings. She's there to be a positive and calming presence, and Coleman said she's already filling that role.

Shades Cahaba Elementary has also applied to receive a similar facility dog in the future.

BOE members commended the new program and its effect on mental health and atmosphere. Erin Stephenson said this program is a "huge part of that holistic look at our students" and their education.

"You've gone above and beyond," BOE member Charlie Douthit said.

The BOE also commended the Ring family for their donation of funds to completely overhaul the Edgewood Elementary playground. Their daughter, Kathryn Ring, is a fifth grader at Edgewood, and the playground was donated in honor of her grandfather.

In its regular business, the BOE voted for several additions to its budget for ongoing construction projects at all of its schools: $2,400 for demolition at Homewood High, $6,900 for work at Homewood Middle and $10,400 for work on the system-wide automated HVAC control unit.

The board also allocated $27,000 to have the plans for the elementary schools' additions and the automated HVAC system to be commissioned by the Alabama Board of Commissioners. Assistant Superintendent Kevin Maddox said this came in under what the school system had originally budgeted for the commissioning process.

The BOE also:

Approved a policy wording change related to graduation requirements. Achieving the Seal of Distinction will now require students to obtain "a total of" three Carnegie Units, whereas previously the policy stated students must earn "at least three" units.

Discussed additional policy wording changes that Maddox said will bring Homewood City Schools into compliance with state requirements for those policies, in advance of state monitoring in Homewood in February. He said none of the changes impact the substance of the policies, only the language. These changes will be put to a vote at the January meeting.

Renewed its comprehensive insurance policy with Cobbs and Allen.

Reconciled its bank statements and financial records through November.

The next BOE meeting will be Jan. 15, 2019 at 7 p.m. at the school system headquarters.