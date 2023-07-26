New assistant principal named for Homewood High

× Expand Jana Flinkow. Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools.

Homewood City Schools has announced Jana Flinkow as Homewood High School's Assistant Principal.

With 15 years of experience in education, Flinkow has served as a teacher, instructional coordinator, and held many leadership roles within HCS.

Most recently, Flinkow has been an advanced placement U.S. history teacher and instructional coach at Homewood High. She was selected to help implement the school’s instructional coaching program where a veteran teacher serves as leader and coach to first through third year teachers. In this role, she works closely with new teachers, providing observations, feedback, and professional growth opportunities. She also leads them through a coaching cycle to help enhance their instructional practices to help engage all students.

Flinkow joined the Homewood community in 2008 as a history teacher at Homewood Middle School. During her time at HMS, she was also the sponsor for cheerleading and the Student Government Association (SGA). Throughout her time in Homewood, she has been actively involved in various leadership opportunities, including the system’s learning target committee and strategic planning committee. She is also a consultant for A+ College Ready Alabama AP and a sponsor of the Beta Club and Diamond Dolls.

Her academic achievements include a bachelor's and master's degree in education from Auburn University. In 2014, she was selected to participate in the HCS/Samford Administrative Cohort, where she earned her master's in educational leadership. She also holds an instructional leadership degree from the University of West Alabama.

--Submitted by Merrick Wilson, Homewood City Schools