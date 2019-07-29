Meet the 2019-20 PTO presidents

Want to get more involved in your child’s school, or simply know more about what’s going on? Your school’s PTO is where to go.

Get to know this year’s PTO presidents and their plans for events, fundraising and more.

JENNIFER CHADHA

► School: Edgewood Elementary

► Kids: Keely, sixth grade at HMS, and Colbie and Maddie, third grade at EES

► Past PTO Experience: I was PTO treasurer in 2017-18.

► What I’m Looking Forward To: I am looking forward to the completion of the construction at Edgewood and working in the new space, with new administration and the new PTO Board.

► Priorities This Year: My goals for this year is to support the teachers, administration, students and parents to help provide the best environment for learning and growing. This past year, we had to make a lot of changes to our usual events due to construction and our parents were really supportive and flexible. We will have to continue to work around construction this year and my goal is to build off of the success from last year. We also redesigned the board for this upcoming year to add communications and fundraising chairs. Our goal for the communication chair is to increase our online presence/social media for better communication and increased efficiency for parents. The fundraising chair will help to capitalize in areas that we already spend money by using Planet Fundraiser, Publix Partners and Edgewood Night Out.

► Get in touch: jennifer.chadha@gmail.com

AMANDA VON HERMANN

► School: Hall-Kent Elementary

► Kids: Julia, fifth grade, and David, first grade

► Past PTO Experience: I have served as volunteer, treasurer-elect, treasurer and president-elect.

► What I’m Looking Forward To: We’re looking forward to the current construction finishing with the addition of more space and classrooms, and of course we always look forward to our annual Fall Festival this year.

► Priorities This Year: Our goal is for our PTO to help all of our teachers have the supplies and tools they need to help our children succeed.

► Get in touch: amandavonh@gmail.com

ALEXA MCELROY

► School: Shades Cahaba Elementary

► Kids: Ada, seventh grade at HMS; Thomas, fourth grade at SCES; Ellis, first grade at SCES

► Past PTO Experience: I have been involved with the SCE PTO for six years and have chaired the fifth-grade graduation reception, chaired Grand-Pals Day and served at Winter Festival ticket sales chair.

► What I’m Looking Forward To: I am so excited to see Shades Cahaba welcome its 100th class of students this school year and it will be a blast to throw our beloved school a birthday party in October! It will be incredibly special to watch current students and students from the past come together to honor our school. I am also eager to see the next phase of improvements to our school building come to completion, especially to our library.

► Priorities This Year: I want to get to know as many SCE families as possible, encouraging everyone to engage and to find

a way to get involved in the school. I will strive to ensure that the many events put on by the PTO create a joyful and inclusive atmosphere that continues to strengthen and build the very strong sense of community our SCE families, teachers and staff share. Of course, I also want to see us experience our most successful Winter Festival yet so that we can offer our amazing teachers and staff additional resources to serve our students.

► alexa@ewbullock.com

DALEY KING

► School: Homewood Middle School

Kids: Harper, seventh grade at HMS, and Sarah Mills, third grade at SCES

Past PTO Experience: SCE PTO treasurer, Supply Day chair, president and Owlmazing Race chair, HMS PTO president-elect

► What I’m Looking Forward To: I was born and raised in Homewood and attended Shades Cahaba, HMS and HHS. The Homewood school system provided me with wonderful experiences and I want the same for all the children who walk through the doors of our schools. While the middle school years can be challenging in general, I frequently hear that HMS is different. We have students who are thoroughly enjoying their time in middle school and are eager to involve themselves with the multitude of activities and experiences that are offered. I am looking forward to being PTO president for a middle school where kids are excited to come to school.

► Priorities This Year: It takes a village to educate our children, and I hope our PTO can be a part of that village. Providing grants for the teachers is so important, and I would love to be able to fund all of their requests this year. Also, making memories for the kids by planning events like Winter Jam, Homecoming Tailgate and HMS Fest make the job worthwhile. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an amazing middle school community.

► Get in touch: daleyking@gmail.com

GINA STOKES

► School: Homewood High School

► Kids: Isabella, junior at HHS, and Lucy, eighth grade at HMS

► Past PTO Experience: I have served for several years on PTO at previous schools, including Our Lady of Sorrows and Prince of Peace, mainly in fundraising. This past year, I served as PTO vice president at Homewood High School.

► What I’m Looking Forward To: I am looking forward to deepening the connection with our teachers through PTO and getting to know more of our wonderful Homewood families!

► Priorities This Year: To continue supporting our kids and building community by partnering with our teachers and school staff.

► Get in touch: gina@gstokes.com