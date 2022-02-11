Masks optional for HCS beginning Feb. 14

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Following two weeks of declining COVID-19 cases in Homewood City Schools, masks will once again be optional in all school facilities, beginning Feb. 14.

Following 121 cases during the week of Jan. 22-28, there were 48 cases last week and 34 cases this week. The school’s protocols state if cases represent less than 1% of the student population for two weeks in a row, as is the case beginning last week, masks will be optional, and would not be mandatory unless cases reach more than 1% of the student population for two weeks in a row.