Justin Hefner named HCS superintendent

The Homewood Board of Education announced Justin Hefner as superintendent of Homewood City Schools.

Hefner not only brings a depth of knowledge and experience as a school administrator, but he also has a deep love for Homewood and Homewood City Schools, said HCS Board President Charlie Douthit at a special called board meeting Aug. 6.

With 14 years of education experience, Hefner has served as a district administrator, principal, teacher, and coach. He joins the Homewood School System from Pelham City Schools where he has served as the director of teaching and learning academic officer and principal of Pelham Park Middle School.

Prior to joining Pelham City Schools, Hefner served as a teacher, mentor and instructional coach at Homewood Middle School. He was also awarded HMS’ Teacher of the Year and served on the district’s administrative cohort.

“For 10 years my wife and I have lived and raised our children in Homewood as I truly believe it is such a special community with some of the best educators in the state," Hefner said. "I am humbled and excited to serve the students, staff, and families of Homewood.

“Dr. Cleveland leaves a tremendous legacy for the school system, and I am thankful and honored to continue the mission of Homewood City Schools.”

Hefner received his bachelor's degree from Texas Tech University and his masters in education from Texas State University. In 2016, he earned his education specialist degree from Samford University as well as his doctorate in education. While at Samford University, he was a recipient of the Samford Learning for Life Award and served on the School Leadership Summit Committee.

He serves as an adjunct instructor at the University of West Alabama and a leadership mentor at Samford University. Hefner has contributed to educational policy research and reporting, serves on multiple committees and boards and is an active member in many professional organizations, including the American Association of School Administrators’ Aspiring Superintendent’s Academy and a district representative for the Council for Leaders in Alabama Schools (CLAS).

“I would like to thank Dr. Bill Cleveland for the culture he has created at Homewood and my fellow board members for their tireless devotion to the process we followed," Douthit said. "Hazard, Young, Attea helped lead the board through this process using the framework provided by the input of the community.

“The Homewood community requested a specific type of leader for our school system, and I firmly believe Dr. Justin Hefner will be a strong leader for our school system for many years to come.”

Dr. Hefner will begin serving as Homewood City Schools’ Superintendent on August 17.

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson