John Carroll to host 2026 ACT Boot Camp ahead of July test date

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carrol Catholic High School

John Carroll Catholic High School will offer its annual ACT Prep Summer Camp July 6-9 for students entering 11th and 12th grades.

The four-day program will meet Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon on the John Carroll campus. The schedule is designed to give students a final round of preparation before the July 11 ACT test date.

Camp organizers say participants will receive a comprehensive review of material from all sections of the ACT. Instruction will be led by ACT-certified teachers and content area experts.

In addition to reviewing test concepts and strategies, the camp aims to provide an engaging learning environment that helps students build confidence before taking the exam.

The cost is $250. For more information or to register, visit jcchs.org/nav-header-util/quicklinks/act-bootcamp.

Questions may be directed to Dr. Katie King at kking@jcchs.org.