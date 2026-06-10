John Carroll senior Piper Porter receives Trailblazers Award

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

Piper Porter was presented with the Trailblazers Award during the John Carroll Catholic High School Class of 2026 Senior Class Night Awards.

The award honors the legacy of the four African American students who integrated John Carroll in 1964 and recognizes seniors who exemplify the courage, determination and commitment to justice demonstrated by those pioneers.

The award traces its roots to May 1, 1964, when a pastoral letter from Bishop Thomas J. Toolen was read in Catholic parishes across the Diocese of Birmingham announcing that all Catholic schools in the diocese would be integrated.

Following the directive, school leaders selected four students from Immaculata High School — Robert C. Smith, Madeliene Humphrey, Fred Tyson and Diane Tucker — to transfer to John Carroll. They became the first African American students in the school’s history when they enrolled on Sept. 1, 1964.

According to the school, the students faced significant challenges after transferring, including leaving their friends and enduring restrictions, demonstrations and intimidation. Despite those obstacles, all four students graduated and later earned college degrees and successful careers.

The designation “Carroll Trailblazers” was created to recognize their role in helping open the school to future generations of students and families.

John Carroll established the Trailblazers Award to preserve that history, honor the original Trailblazers and encourage current students to follow their example of leadership, perseverance and service.