John Carroll senior named National Merit Finalist

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Jean-Paul Plaisance has been named a 2026 National Merit Finalist, one of about 15,000 students nationwide to receive the distinction.

Plaisance is the son of Benjamin and Moira Plaisance of Mountain Brook and previously attended St. Rose Academy, where he completed kindergarten through eighth grade.

National Merit Finalists are selected based on academic achievements, including their application materials, essays and standardized test scores.

The National Merit Scholarship Corporation administers the program to recognize academically talented students across the United States and to support them through national scholarship competitions.