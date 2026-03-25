John Carroll senior earns full scholarship to NYU

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Ayden Wyatt has been admitted to New York University on a full scholarship.

Wyatt’s journey included close mentorship from Mr. Bev, who worked with him throughout high school on college preparation, including his resume, activities list and application essays. When NYU decisions were released, Mr. Bev pulled over during a drive so the two could open the decision together over Zoom.

At John Carroll, Wyatt completed 15 Advanced Placement courses while serving as a JC Ambassador and a member of the Ronald McDonald Student Leadership Council. He also founded the school’s Future Medical Leaders of America club.

In addition to his academic and extracurricular commitments, Wyatt worked 25-30 hours per week throughout high school.

He also participated in the Dream Initiative, a college and career program connected to Mr. Bev’s nonprofit, which provides in-school college advising for students and families. Through the program, Wyatt visited colleges, met with professionals and gained exposure to career opportunities in New York City.

Wyatt will return to New York this fall to begin his studies at NYU.