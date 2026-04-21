John Carroll senior earns Bryant-Jordan Achievement Award

× Expand Courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Mady Kirkpatrick was recognized with the Region 5 Class 5A Achievement Award at the Bryant-Jordan Awards Ceremony on April 13 at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

The Bryant-Jordan Scholarship Program honors student-athletes across Alabama for accomplishments in academics, athletics and leadership, as well as for overcoming challenges. The Achievement Award specifically recognizes students who have demonstrated success relative to their abilities or faced significant obstacles.

Kirkpatrick, the daughter of Matt and Stacey Kirkpatrick of Hoover, is also a graduate of Prince of Peace Catholic Middle School.

The annual program, named for legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, awards scholarships to student-athletes statewide while highlighting the connection between academic and athletic success.