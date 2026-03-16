John Carroll senior awarded Evans Scholarship

× Expand Photo courtesy of Western Golf Association Evans Scholars Foundation Johanna Curry (right) is the recipient of the prestigious Evans Scholarship.

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Johanna Curry has been awarded the Evans Scholarship from the Western Golf Association, a four-year scholarship valued at $125,000.

Curry earned the scholarship after working as a golf caddie for the past three summers in Chicago, Illinois, where she caddied at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette.

The Evans Scholarship is part of the Chick Evans Scholarship Program, supported by the Western Golf Association since 1930. It is the nation’s largest scholarship program for caddies.

Recipients are selected based on four criteria: a strong caddie record, academic achievement, financial need and character.

Curry is also a graduate of the WGA Caddie Academy, a summer program that provides caddie opportunities and college preparation for high-achieving high school students.