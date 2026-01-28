John Carroll senior Avery Kononchek named 2nd Alternate at Distinguished Young Women of Alabama

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

John Carroll Catholic High School senior Avery Kononchek was named Second Alternate at the 2026 Distinguished Young Women of Alabama competition, held this past weekend in Montgomery. She also earned preliminary wins in the self expression and talent categories, receiving $2,600 in scholarship awards.

The Distinguished Young Women (DYW) program is part of a national scholarship initiative that promotes and rewards scholastic achievement, leadership and talent among high school senior girls. This year’s state-level competition featured 42 participants from counties across Alabama.