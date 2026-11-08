John Carroll retires No. 22 jersey in honor of Principal Ronald Steele

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School. Ronald Steele's John Carroll jersey was retired in a ceremony at the football game on Oct. 30, 2026.

John Carroll Catholic High School honored Principal Ronald “Coach” Steele on Oct. 30 by retiring the No. 22 basketball jersey he wore during his standout career with the Cavaliers.

Members of the senior class led the celebration, recognizing Steele for his four years as principal as well as his long connection to the school as a student, athlete, coach and athletics administrator.

As a John Carroll student, Steele was a member of the National Honor Society and served as a campus minister. He also played football and basketball, helping lead the Cavaliers to back-to-back state basketball championships in 2003 and 2004.

Steele was named Alabama Mr. Basketball in both championship seasons before continuing his basketball career at the University of Alabama.

He later returned to John Carroll and became the first alumnus to serve as principal.

The ceremony also recognized Steele’s family. His mother, Linda Steele, attended the celebration, while the school remembered his late father, Ronald Steele Sr., who died in 2017. Steele’s brother, Andrew Steele, a 2008 John Carroll graduate, participated through a video presentation.

Twenty-two years after wearing No. 22 for John Carroll, Steele watched as members of the senior class and basketball team unveiled the retired jersey.

“Coach Steele, thank you for coming home, for leading with faith and for showing our students what it means to be a Cavalier,” the senior class said in a statement shared during the ceremony.

The jersey retirement recognized both Steele’s championship career and his continued leadership at the school.