× Expand Photo courtesy of Auburn University. Paula Marino has been named executive director of institutional advancement and operations at John Carroll Catholic High School.

John Carroll Catholic High School has appointed Paula Marino as its executive director of institutional advancement and operations, effective Nov. 11.

Marino retired from Southern Company after more than 30 years, most recently serving as senior vice president of operations and business shared services. She was inducted into the State of Alabama Engineering Hall of Fame in 2017.

Marino has served as president of the John Carroll Booster Club since 2019. She is the parent of three John Carroll graduates and is married to 1987 alumnus Sal Marino.

In her new role, she will focus on strategic planning, institutional advancement, stewardship and operational initiatives. Principal Ronald Steele, a 2004 graduate, will continue to oversee academics, faculty, student life and daily school operations.

“We are thrilled to welcome Paula into this important leadership role. Her exceptional professional experience, passion for Catholic education, and unwavering dedication to John Carroll make her a tremendous asset to our school community,” Steele said.

“It is an exciting time at John Carroll! We are experiencing growth, investment, and enthusiasm! John Carroll has been serving the Birmingham community for 80 years and I am honored to join the team that will be creating the path for the future,” Marino said.