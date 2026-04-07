John Carroll names new counselor for underclassmen

× Expand Image courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

John Carroll Catholic High School recently appointed Dr. Korliss Datcher as its new student counselor for 9th and 10th grades.

Datcher succeeds Julie Meadows, who served in a similar role for more than 30 years.

Datcher previously worked at John Carroll as a psychology teacher and co-curricular specialist. She holds a bachelor’s degree in biology from Stillman College, an MBA from American InterContinental University and a Ph.D. in psychology from Walden University.

Her background includes more than a decade of experience in student counseling and college and career placement, along with additional work supporting students and families in school settings.

In her new role, Datcher will focus on helping underclassmen navigate the transition into high school, supporting their academic, social and personal development.

School leaders said her experience and commitment to student support will help continue the foundation established by Meadows.