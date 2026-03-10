John Carroll graduate named a Director of Aubie at Auburn

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

Meredith Davis, a 2024 graduate of John Carroll Catholic High School, has been selected as one of three Auburn University students to serve as a Director of Aubie.

The position is part of Auburn’s Student Government Association, where student directors help oversee the daily operations of Aubie the Tiger, the university’s mascot. Directors coordinate scheduling, branding, appearances and other logistics while working with the Aubie committee to support the mascot’s extensive event schedule.

Aubie appears at more than 1,500 events each year, including Auburn football games and community appearances.

Davis, a Birmingham resident, is the daughter of Kathryn Miller and Michael Davis.