John Carroll Catholic HS president steps down

× Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

Father Jon Chalmers will conclude his service as president of John Carroll Catholic High School on June 30, school officials announced.

Chalmers has served as president for the past four years while also serving as pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in Hoover. In a letter to the John Carroll community, he said the growing demands of both roles led him to conclude that each institution would be better served by dedicated full-time leadership.

Expand Photo courtesy of John Carroll Catholic High School

“The role of the President has evolved rapidly over the past several years and has grown more complex and time-consuming as our horizons broaden and deepen,” Chalmers wrote. “It is obvious that John Carroll needs a full-time, fully engaged leader to continue the momentum we are building.”

Chalmers said he remains committed to supporting the school's mission and will continue serving as pastor at Prince of Peace.

During his tenure, John Carroll officials said Chalmers helped strengthen the school community, expand engagement with alumni and other stakeholders, advance facilities improvements and support the school's mission in academics, athletics, fine arts, leadership, service and faith formation.

His announcement comes as the school continues work on facility upgrades through the John Carroll Excellence in Athletics Foundation and plans additional improvements to both facilities and curriculum.

In a letter to families, Superintendent of Catholic Schools Margaret Dubose thanked Chalmers for his leadership and service.

“Over the past four years, Father Chalmers has led John Carroll with energy, vision, and a deep commitment to Catholic education,” Dubose wrote.

Dubose said Principal Ronald Steele and the school's administrative team will continue providing leadership during the transition and that a search for the next president is already underway.

According to the Diocese of Birmingham, the search committee includes representatives from multiple stakeholder groups and will conduct a multi-phase interview process. Additional details about the search are expected to be released this summer.

Chalmers said he is grateful for the relationships formed during his presidency and remains optimistic about the school's future.

“I look forward to supporting the good work of John Carroll as Pastor of Prince of Peace,” he wrote.