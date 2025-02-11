JCCHS announces athletic renovations

× Expand Photos courtesy of Mary Dillard/John Carroll Catholic High School. John Carroll Catholic High School held a groundbreaking ceremony Jan. 16 to celebrate the start of construction on a $2.7 million renovation project to the school’s football stadium.

Pat Sullivan Field and the stadium at John Carroll Catholic High School are getting an overhaul.

Leaders and dignitaries at the high school broke ground Thursday morning on a $2.7 million renovation project for the school’s primary athletic facilities. The investment is on behalf of the John Carroll Catholic High School Excellence in Athletics Foundation.

Head football coach Will Mara shared the news with his team in December, and the project is set to be completed by August, in time for the 2025 fall sports season.

“The kids were stunned,” Mara said of the team’s reaction to hearing about the planned upgrades. “They went nuts, it was a genuine reaction.”

The upgrades will include:

Conversion of Pat Sullivan Field from natural grass to synthetic turf.

Installation of a new six-lane running track.

Installation of shot put and high jump facilities.

Updates to stadium lighting and fencing.

Installation of a new video scoreboard.

Mara said that while football will greatly benefit from the updated facility, all other sports and activities will also reap the rewards of having the turf field. He said he is most proud of how the renovations will allow John Carroll Catholic High School to continue its mission of developing its students “in mind, body and spirit.”

“Our mission is the holistic education of our students in mind, body and spirit, in a Christ-centered environment,” Principal Ronald Steele said. “These facilities serve that mission for our 67 individual middle school and high school teams that proudly wear the Cavalier name, as well as the families of our partner Catholic schools and parishes.”

Construction is set to begin immediately and will be carried out by Warner Athletic, using Shaw Sports Turf’s Legion NXT turf and a video scoreboard from Daktronics.

The JCCHS Excellence in Athletics Foundation was established in 2023 by graduates of the school, their families, and the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham. The foundation’s board includes notable alumni, such as co-chairs Gary Cooney, a 1969 graduate, and Jean Sullivan, wife of the late Pat Sullivan, a 1968 graduate for whom the athletic field is named. Other board members include David Shelby, class of 1968, and Richard Cashio, class of 1973.

“Our school is growing and building on its strong 78-year heritage in the Birmingham region,” said Father Jon Chalmers, president of the school. “This project is a strong statement of the dedication, leadership and commitment of the members of the JCCHS Excellence in Athletics Foundation board. The investment comes from their hearts and their love of Catholic education for current and future generations of families.”

John Carroll Catholic High School and the Catholic Diocese of Birmingham contributed to this report.