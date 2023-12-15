Hunter, Smith named Homewood's 2023-24 Teachers of the Year

× Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools Katie Hunter, a second grade teacher at Hall-Kent Elementary School, left, is the Homewood City Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year for the 2023-24 school year, while Katie Smith, an English teacher at Homewood High, right, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Katie Hunter, a second grade teacher at Hall-Kent Elementary School, on Friday was named as the Elementary Teacher of the Year for Homewood City Schools, while Katie Smith, an English teacher at Homewood High, is the Secondary Teacher of the Year.

Other teachers of the year at individual schools this year are Susan Hanson at Edgewood Elementary, Lindsey Mahaffey at Shades Cahaba Elementary and Jayde Harville at Homewood Middle School.

Hunter and Smith now will go on to compete for Teacher of the Year for state school board districts four and three, respectively.