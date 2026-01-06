Accolades: Homewood students celebrated Jingle Bell Rock Day Dec. 3

× Expand Homewood City Schools Jingle Bell Rock Day at Homewood. Students participate in Jingle Bell Rock Day at Homewood High School.

Jingle Bell Rock at Homewood High School brings together students from across the district to participate in adaptive PE activities.

Students also receive a fun pizza lunch.

Homewood City Schools Receives an A on 2024-2025 State Report Card

The 2024-2025 Alabama State School Report Cards were released by the Alabama State Department of Education on Thursday, Nov. 13, 2025, providing scores for all public schools and districts, with the state itself achieving its highest score yet.

Key metrics: academic achievement, growth, graduation rates, chronic absenteeism, English learner proficiency and college/career readiness.

Individually, school scores were as follows: