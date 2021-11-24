Homewood students become Kendra Scott designers

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson. Two Homewood High students were selected to design a Kendra Scott necklace that went on sale Nov. 13 to raise money for Best Buddies programs in Alabama.

Two Homewood High students were selected to design a Kendra Scott necklace that went on sale Nov. 13 to raise money for Best Buddies programs in Alabama. This year, HHS formed a Best Buddies Club to promote and build friendships among students with different intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Best Buddies International is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to establishing a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for one-to-one friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, and inclusive living for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

In mid-November, Kendra Scott set aside 20% of all purchases for Best Buddies. For more information about Kendra Scott, visit kendrascott.com.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.