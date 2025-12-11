Homewood student performs alongside Andrea Bocelli

× Expand Photo courtesy of Belmont University Belmont University orchestra in Nashville performs with Andrea Bocelli at the Oct. 16 concert, “An Evening of Hope.”

As one of the more than 50 Belmont University orchestra students and members of the Chorale ensemble group, Caleb Flores experienced a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity Oct. 16 — performing alongside world-renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli at Belmont’s Fisher Center for the Performing Arts in Nashville. Flores is a Homewood native. The students accompanied Bocelli and an all-star lineup of guest artists, including Trisha Yearwood, Michael W. Smith and CeCe Winans, during a special concert celebrating the launch of Belmont’s historic $700 million Hope Transforms campaign.

“This was a truly transformative experience for our students,” said Dr. Christopher Fashun, Belmont’s director of orchestras. “There are very few schools that provide this kind of access to undergrads. You just don’t see students — sometimes even in their first or second year — getting to collaborate with professionals at this level. That’s just not normal.” For many students, the evening marked the most significant performance of their careers so far — a testament to Belmont’s distinct opportunities for real-world experience and collaboration at the highest level of artistry.