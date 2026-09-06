Homewood student earns spot in elite US Naval Academy STEM program

× Expand Photo courtesy of BB Painter. Isabella “BB” Painter attended the Summer STEM Program at the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, this summer. She will be a freshman at John Carroll High School this fall.

Homewood student Isabella “BB” Painter spent part of her summer on the campus of the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, after being selected for the academy’s prestigious Summer STEM Program, a weeklong experience that introduces high-achieving students to engineering, technology and military life.

Painter, a recent graduate of Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School and an incoming freshman to John Carroll Catholic High School, was one of about 800 students selected for the U.S. Naval Academy’s STEM program. The academy receives approximately 5,000 applications annually, making the weeklong residential program one of the country’s most competitive STEM opportunities for rising high school students. Participants are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular involvement and a demonstrated interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

During the program, Painter lived in a campus residence hall and worked alongside Naval Academy faculty and current midshipmen on hands-on projects involving engineering, robotics, coding and technology. Students also participated in collaborative design challenges while experiencing aspects of academy life that emphasize leadership, teamwork and problem-solving.

Painter said her interest in military service and STEM made the program a natural fit.

“I hoped to learn everything I could about engineering, science, coding, technology and how math and science work together in real-world applications,” she said. “The week exceeded every expectation I had! Meeting students from across the country, participating in hands-on activities and experiencing life at the Academy made me even more excited about my future.”

The Summer STEM Program is supported by the Society of American Military Engineers and is designed to introduce students to engineering and other STEM-related careers through experiential learning and mentorship.

Our Lady of Sorrows Principal Mary Jane Dorn said Painter’s selection reflects both her academic success and her commitment to learning.

“BB demonstrated the curiosity, determination and academic excellence that made her an outstanding candidate for this highly competitive program,” Dorn said. “We are incredibly proud of her accomplishment and know this experience will inspire her as she continues to pursue her dreams.”

Painter hopes to attend the U.S. Naval Academy after graduation from high school, become a Navy pilot and eventually fly with the Blue Angels.

“A year ago, I never imagined I would be spending a week at my dream college as a rising high school freshman,” Painter said. “I know reaching your goals takes hard work, dedication and patience. This program gave me confidence that my dreams are possible, and I know the experience will have a lasting impact on the path I choose.”