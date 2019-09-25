Homewood schools schedule fall festivals

× Expand Photo courtesy of Scott Butler via Daley King. The Homewood Middle School HMS Fest will be Nov. 14 at 6 p.m.

The air is crisp, even down here in Alabama. Oversized sweaters are in, and pumpkin spice lattes are back.

That means it’s time for Homewood City Schools to host their annual fall festivals — popular fundraisers that support beneficial programs and events for local schools.

Hall-Kent Elementary School hosts its festival on Nov. 2 at 3 p.m. at the school, while Homewood Middle School’s HMS Fest is Nov. 14 at 6 p.m. Both events are open to the public.

“These are events that are fun for the whole family,” said Merrick Wilson, communications director for Homewood City Schools. “The money raised from these festivals provide grants to fulfill academic enhancement requests from the teachers, and the money makes a big impact at the schools. These festivals are a testament to the great support we have from parents, staff, teachers, students and the community.”

In 2018, HMS raised $14,500 from its event, which featured a “Showcase Showdown” talent show. With events like the fall festival, the middle school’s parent-teacher organization was able to award $32,000 in academic enhancement grants to the faculty and staff at the school.

Hall-Kent’s event will include carnival rides, a silent auction, games, food, drinks and more. Contact Amanda Limbaugh at amandalimbaugh@gmail.com or Lesley Hendon at lesleyhendon@gmail.com for more information about the event.

“Events like these can’t be accomplished without the help of our community and strong Parent-Teacher Organizations,” Wilson said. “We’re fortunate to have many businesses, organizations and parents who are involved and support our schools.”