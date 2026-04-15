Homewood schools names new elementary instructional specialist

× Expand Image courtesy of Homewood City Schools

Homewood City Schools has appointed Jennifer Harden as the district’s new elementary instructional specialist in the Board of Education office.

In her new role, Harden will work with Assistant Superintendent of Instruction Dr. Cristy York to support kindergarten through fifth grade across the district.

Harden brings experience from both Homewood City Schools and the Alabama State Department of Education, which district leaders said will help strengthen support for teachers and students.

She will focus on working with elementary coaches and educators to enhance instruction and student learning.