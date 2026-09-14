Homewood school board to hold second 2027 budget hearing Tuesday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Homewood school board President Sheetal Cordry speaks during a school board meeting on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026.

The Homewood school system plans to spend $98.8 million in fiscal 2027, down slightly from the roughly $100 million budget for 2026, according to the proposed budget first presented to the school board on Aug. 25. Total revenues are expected to be $91.3 million, also down slightly from $91.7 million in the 2026 budget.

That means expenditures are expected to exceed revenues by about $7.5 million, pulling the school system’s overall fund balance down to $49.5 million by the end of fiscal 2027 — Sept. 30, 2027. See more details about the proposed budget here.

The board is expected to vote on the budget Tuesday. Tuesday's meeting will be at the Homewood Board of Education office at 450 Dale Ave. and is open to the public.