Homewood Public Library hosting college fair

× Expand Illustration courtesy of Homewood Public Library The Homewood Public Library is hosting a college fair on July 14.

Over 15 universities and community colleges will join the Homewood Public Library for their Road to College event on July 14.

The event, from 6-8 p.m. in the library's Large Auditorium, will feature admissions counselors and an opportunity for students and parents to ask questions. Admissions counselors will be able to discuss financial aid, ACTvs SAT scores, application timelines, and much more. Registration is not required for this free event and parents are encouraged to attend with their students.

The first thirty minutes of the program will go over important things about the college process, including campus visits, FASFA applications and important deadlines to remember.

“It is important for students to think about the right fit for them career-wise," said Jacob Call from Jefferson State Community College. "Sometimes students want to do a certain major, but they wouldn’t enjoy the career path that comes along with that major.”

Jefferson State Community College, The University of Alabama, The University of Alabama at Birmingham, and Auburn University will all be participating in the event.