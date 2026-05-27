Get to know: Homewood Middle eighth grader Sebastian Gaffo

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At just 14 years old, Sebastian Gaffo is already deeply involved in a wide range of activities, from music and athletics to academics. An eighth grader at Homewood Middle School, he balances choir, band, sports and a love of learning — especially when it comes to math and music. With years of piano experience and a growing interest in technology, Sebastian represents the kind of well-rounded student eager to explore both creative and analytical pursuits as he prepares for high school.

Q: Please tell our readers about yourself.

A: My name is Sebastian Gaffo. I’m a passionate student. I’m 14 years old and in eighth grade at Homewood Middle School. I am a member of the Patriot Singers Show Choir, and I was also in the show choir in seventh grade. I sing bass in the show choir.

Q: What extracurricular activities are you involved in besides show choir?

A: I’m in the Birmingham Boys Choir. I started in the Birmingham Boys Choir in fifth grade, so this is my fourth year, and I sing alto. I also play soccer sometimes, and I do cross country and track. In the summer, I swim for a swim team. I also play piano, and I have played for eight years.

Q: What do you love about music? What is your favorite type of music? Do you have a favorite piece?

A: Sometimes rhythms just work really well, and certain chords really speak to me. I enjoy those kinds of musical moments. I like piano compositions from the Romantic period. My favorite piece is probably the third movement of the “Moonlight Sonata.”

Q: You’re also in the Homewood Middle band — what do you play?

A: I play percussion.

Q: Do you have a favorite teacher or class at Homewood Middle School?

A: I’m very good at math, in my opinion, and I am on the eighth grade math team. I also really like my English teacher, Miss Gaines — she’s very fun.

Q: Who is your role model and why?

A: I haven’t really thought about that. There are a lot of people out there doing great things, but I don’t have one specific role model.

Q: What is something people might be surprised to learn about you?

A: Most people don’t know that I’m a quarter Peruvian and a quarter Italian, both from my dad’s side.

Q: Do you speak any other languages?

A: Yes, I speak Spanish and a little bit of Italian.

Q: What advice would you give to a new student at Homewood?

A: Homewood is a very nice school. There’s not much bullying — if anything, it’s usually just light teasing. It’s a good place to be yourself and be creative.

Q: What are you most looking forward to about high school? Do you have any idea what you would like to be when you grow up?

A: Continuing my education, especially exploring higher-level math, which I’ve always been interested in. I’m thinking about becoming a software developer.