Homewood hires 2 new assistant principals

× Expand Photos from Homewood City Schools Instagram page Lacy Shuman, left, is the new assistant principal for instruction at Homewood Middle School in Homewood, Alabama. Taylor Bostany, right is a new assistant principal at Hall-Kent Elementary School.

The Homewood Board of Education has approved two new assistant principals for the 2026-27 school year.

The school system has hired Lacy Shuman as the new assistant principal for instruction at Homewood Middle School and Taylor Bostany as a new assistant principal at Hall-Kent Elementary School.

Shuman is coming to Homewood from Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville, Georgia, where she has served as the assistant headmaster over curriculum and technology for about a decade.

Shuman replaces Reba Hudson, who took a job with another school system.

Bostany has been at Hall-Kent Elementary since 2017, serving on the school leadership team, the Hope Leadership team and most recently as the reading interventionist. She also was Homewood’s Elementary Teacher of the Year for 2026.

Bostany replaces Ashley Paulk, who is shifting to become the math coach at Shades Cahaba Elementary.

Shuman and Bostany both assume their new roles officially on July 1.