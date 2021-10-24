Homewood High students receive national awards

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Three Homewood High Seniors named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists.

Three Homewood High School Seniors recently received national honors: Natalie Crawford, Katherine (Kate) Gillum and Christian Baylon.

Two HHS Seniors were named semifinalists in the 67th annual National Merit Scholarship Program: Natalie Crawford and Katherine (Kate) Gillum.

These students are among 16,000 semifinalists nationwide who will have the opportunity to compete for some $30 million in scholarships. High school juniors entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). The nationwide pool of semifinalists represents less than 1% of high school seniors in the U.S.

Christian Baylon was selected for the College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program which creates pathways to college for underrepresented students by awarding them academic honors and connecting them with universities across the country. The College Board National Hispanic Recognition Program was created to honor excellent Latinx students based on their academic achievements and outstanding performance on the PSAT.

– Submitted by Merrick Wilson.