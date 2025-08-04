Homewood High School’s 1st yearbook

× 1 of 4 Expand Photos by Sarah Owens. Homewood High School’s first yearbook published in 1973. The book was titled “Heritage of ‘73” and documented the ideas and actions of the school’s students that year. Inset: The cover. × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Homewood High School was founded in 1972, and its first yearbook gives us a glimpse into the life of the class of 1973.

The school’s first yearbook, “Heritage of ‘73”, memorializes the first year of education at HHS in photos, capturing Homewood birthday celebrations, the first Miss Heritage Pageant, football and basketball games, homecoming queen, the senior Student Government Association and more.

The hallways come to life on the pages, but you don’t have to look beyond the first page to get a feel for what the school was all about.

“Heritage, that is the title and the beginning of the inheritance for Homewood. We are the heritage of future years. We have the opportunity to pass down order or chaos, wisdom or mockery of wisdom, concern or apathy. As we build we have one advantage: we, as individuals, are not without past experiences. We know of troubles, but we have ideals already formed to conquer these troubles. But whatever we build, we cannot rely on it to bless itself. We must bless it ourselves, hallow it, change it, make it, or this school will not work. The annual is the culmination of the actions and the ideals of us students. Our actions and ideals are, Heritage,” reads the editor’s note at the front of the book.