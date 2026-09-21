Homewood comes together to celebrate the start of a new school year

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by April Coffey. Families gather among inflatable attractions during the annual Back to School Bash at Patriot Park. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by April Coffey. Three boys enjoy the annual Back to School Bash at Patriot Park. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by April Coffey. Members of the Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band march around Patriot Park during the Back to School Bash. Prev Next

The new school year began in mid-August, but on Aug. 29, Homewood families took a break from their bustling routines to celebrate together.

Patriot Park filled with families, friends and neighbors for the annual Back to School Bash, a longtime Homewood tradition featuring rides, inflatable attractions, local food, live entertainment and plenty of school spirit. Additionally, the Homewood High School Patriot Marching Band performed, marching around Patriot Park and delighting the large crowd.

Hosted by Homewood Parks and the West Homewood Neighborhood Association, the event has been part of the community for more than 20 years. For Rusty Holley, superintendent for Homewood Community Centers and Parks, it has become an annual opportunity for people to reconnect as summer winds down and a new school year begins.

“I have personally been involved with the event for the past 17 years, and it has become a great way for the community to come together as the summer comes to an end,” Holley said.

Community is at the heart of the Back to School Bash and woven into the fabric of Homewood itself. With students already a few weeks into the school year and adjusting to new teachers, classes and routines, the event offered families a chance to pause amid the hectic pace of the school year, reconnect with neighbors and celebrate together.

Admission to the Back to School Bash was free, while a $10 wristband provided unlimited access to the rides and inflatable attractions. The attractions were staffed by the parents of students in the Homewood High School Patriot Band, so proceeds from wristband sales benefited the band.

“One of the things that makes the Back to School Bash unique is the partnership with the Homewood High School Patriot Band,” Holley said. “The event serves as a band fundraiser while also providing an affordable evening of entertainment for the community.”

This year’s event featured multiple inflatable attractions and two mechanical rides, along with local food vendors. For younger attendees, the evening meant plenty of opportunities to run, climb and ride. For parents and neighbors, it offered a chance to catch up with friends and enjoy an evening together at the park.

Mayor Jennifer Andress captured the community’s enthusiasm in a video posted Aug. 22, calling the Back to School Bash “such a fun event.”

And that may be what makes the tradition endure. The Back to School Bash is not simply about getting ready for school. By late August, school is already happening. Instead, the event gives Homewood a chance to pause, gather and celebrate the beginning of another school year as a community.