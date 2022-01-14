Homewood City Schools to require masks for at least two weeks

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Percy Prann, 7, center, reads the book “No, David” to other students and Foxie, a 3-year-old Labrador and the facility service dog at Edgewood Elementary School in Homewood.

Homewood City Schools will require face masks for at least two weeks, following two consecutive weeks of COVID-19 positive cases reaching more than 1% of the student population.

Below is the quote from Merrick Wilson, the school system's communications director:

"Our district’s seven-day percentage of positive cases reached above the 1% benchmark again this week. Based on Homewood City Schools facial covering matrix, facial coverings will be required in all school buildings beginning Tuesday, January 18. When the district’s seven-day percentage of positive cases reaches 1% or below for two consecutive weeks, facial coverings will become optional.

All students, staff members, and visitors will be required to wear a facial covering inside school buildings. Athletics and extracurricular activities will continue to follow the policies and guidelines of the AHSAA.

Reporting Covid-19 to HCS

Homewood Schools will be using an online form for parents to report that their child has tested positive for Covid-19. The school nurse will review the form and contact the parent to provide the child's return to school date. The form can be found here: Student Positive Reporting Form and on the HCS district website: www.homewood.k12.al.us."