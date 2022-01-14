Homewood City Schools to require masks for at least two weeks

by

Homewood City Schools will require face masks for at least two weeks, following two consecutive weeks of COVID-19 positive cases reaching more than 1% of the student population.

Below is the quote from Merrick Wilson, the school system's communications director:

"Our district’s seven-day percentage of positive cases reached above the 1% benchmark again this week. Based on Homewood City Schools facial covering matrix, facial coverings will be required in all school buildings beginning Tuesday, January 18. When the district’s seven-day percentage of positive cases reaches 1% or below for two consecutive weeks, facial coverings will become optional. 

All students, staff members, and visitors will be required to wear a facial covering inside school buildings. Athletics and extracurricular activities will continue to follow the policies and guidelines of the AHSAA.

Reporting Covid-19 to HCS

Homewood Schools will be using an online form for parents to report that their child has tested positive for Covid-19. The school nurse will review the form and contact the parent to provide the child's return to school date. The form can be found here: Student Positive Reporting Form and on the HCS district website: www.homewood.k12.al.us."