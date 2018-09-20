Homewood City Schools to participate in Red Ribbon Week

× Expand Photo courtesy of Safe & Healthy Homewood Coalition. Peer Helpers in Homewood schools volunteer with different programs, like Red Ribbon Week, that encourage healthy choices and behaviors in fellow students.

Red Ribbon Week is the nation’s largest and oldest drug prevention campaign, reaching more than 80 million people each year throughout the U.S.

Homewood City Schools, the Safe & Healthy Homewood Coalition and the Homewood High School Peer Helpers are doing their part to bring this awareness campaign to Homewood Oct. 22-26.

During Red Ribbon Week, the high school Peer Helpers create skits for elementary school students and prevention lessons for 6th graders at the middle school. The goal is to impart the importance of leading a healthy, drug-free lifestyle and celebrate positive choices. The Peer Helpers pledge to lead a life free of illicit substances and serve as a role model to their peers. Red Ribbon Week is just one of the many projects they initiate throughout the year.

To prepare for Red Ribbon Week, Peer Helpers attended an overnight training retreat to learn about teamwork, critical helping skills, common issues teens face (such as drugs, alcohol, suicide and social media safety) and recognizing when peers need help.

Homewood residents can request a Red Ribbon yard sign to display during the week by emailing coalition@homewood.k12.al.us.

Submitted by Carissa Anthony, Safe & Healthy Homewood Coalition