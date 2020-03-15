Homewood City Schools to close Monday instead of Thursday

Homewood City Schools announced Saturday that schools will not open Monday, March 16, and will remain closed until Monday, April 6, due to the new coronavirus.

The closing is three days earlier than required by the governor on Friday when she declared a state of emergency and ordered that all schools close at the end of business on Wednesday, March 18.

According to a statement released by Homewood City schools Saturday, there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Homewood at that time. However, there are potential exposures in neighboring communities, the statement said.

The school closure includes all school facilities and the cancellation of all school-related activities. “Since students and employees will not report to their schools on Monday, eLearning will not be required,” the statement from school officials said.

Information regarding breakfast and lunch service for students who need it will be sent out March 16, officials said.