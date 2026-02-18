Homewood City Schools recognizes Teachers of the Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood High School. Taylor Bostany, left, and Casey Piola Left: Hall-Kent’s Taylor Bostany. Photo courtesy of Hall-Kent Elementary. Right: Homewood High’s Casey Piola.

Homewood City Schools selected teachers of the year for the district and finalists for the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition

The following teachers were selected as teacher of the year for their schools:

Edgewood Elementary — Mary Thomas

Hall-Kent Elementary — Taylor Bostany

Shades Cahaba Elementary — Tiffany Stocum

Homewood Middle — Janie Giffin

Homewood High — Casey Piola

A seven-member committee met to review applications to select an elementary and secondary representative to advance to the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition.

Taylor Bostany, reading interventionist from Hall-Kent Elementary, was selected as the elementary representative, and Casey Piola, social studies teacher at Homewood High School, was selected as the secondary representative.

2nd graders participate in Hands On Liberty

Second grade students across the Homewood district participated in Hands on Liberty, a program from the Liberty Learning Foundation.

This program teaches civics, character, financial literacy, career exploration and personal responsibility to students in kindergarten through second grade.

It includes hand puppet videos, music, group activities and hands-on learning to help educators meet the required Alabama state course of study standards.