Homewood City Schools passes fiscal 2023 budget

Homewood City Schools passed the fiscal 2023 budget on Sept. 13, with some schools set to receive some big projects.

The board signed off on multiple capital improvement projects for fiscal 2023, which will cost about $11.6 million including renovations to the home side of Waldrop Stadium and adding additional parking at Homewood High School, among several other projects, according to the HCS budget for 2023.

Renovations to the stadium will include the expansion and improvement of the locker room as well as renovating the bath rooms.

“Our stadium hasn’t had significant work since 1997,” Homewood City Schools Superintendent Justin Hefner previously said.

The plan also includes restriping the parking lots of all Homewood schools, replacement of shingle roofing and air conditioner units at Shades Cahaba Elementary School, window glass replacement at Hall-Kent Elementary School and a five-year painting rotation for all schools.

The general fund budget is set at $68.4 million.

The board budgeted local revenues with a 2% sales tax increase, as well as city and property tax revenue.

Sixty-five percent of the budget will be used to pay salaries and benefits, school supplies and materials, technology and textbooks.

Eleven percent of the budget will be used to provide school security as well as operations and maintenance.

Twenty-four percent will be used to provide administrative costs, preschool programs, local support funds transferred to each school, debt service, nutrition and capital funds.

The school system has also benefited from federal COVID-19 relief funds, with $2.58 million available to spend. Those funds will be used for:

● Reading and math intervention tutors, math coaches, counselor, instructional aides

● Health services and supplies, additional school nurse

● Computer hardware and software licenses

● Summer reading programs and credit recovery

● System-wide professional development