Homewood City Schools names technology coordinator

Homewood High School Technology Specialist Teri Nash has been named the new technology coordinator for Homewood City Schools.

Nash has 25 year of experience in education, and she has served as HHS technology specialist for the past 14 years working with HHS and the board of education. Nash started her career at Bottenfield Middle School as an English teacher and joined the Homewood community as a computer applications teacher at HHS. During her time at Homewood High, Nash was named Teacher of the Year.

As a level 1 and 2 Google Certified Educator and an Alabama Technology Integration Coach, Nash has presented and trained organizations throughout the state on how to best integrate different forms of technology in the classroom to provide enhanced learning.

Nash earned her bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham. She holds a master’s degree in instructional technology from the University of Southern Mississippi and instructional leadership from Samford University. Nash also received her education specialist degree from UAB.

“It is important to integrate technology effectively in our classrooms,” HCS Superintendent Justin Hefner said. “This year, we have all seen how essential technology is in education. As a technology specialist, Teri has helped us expand our resources at Homewood High, and I look forward to her continued leadership in our system as we continue to grow in innovation.”

— Submitted by Merrick Wilson