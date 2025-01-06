Homewood City Schools name teachers of the year

× Expand Photos courtesy of Homewood City Schools. Katie Thomas, left, was named Homewood City School’s 2025-2026 Elementary Teacher of the Year. Thomas teaches kindergarten at Edgewood Elementary. Leslie Anastasia, right, was named Homewood City School’s 2025-2026 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Anastasia teaches AP English Language and Composition at Homewood High School.

Homewood City Schools named Katie Thomas and Leslie Anastasia as their 2025-26 Teachers of the Year.

Each of Homewood’s five schools selected a finalist, and two were chosen to represent the district.

Other finalists included:

Shades Cahaba: Amanda Gibbs, special education

Homewood Middle: Zach Vorenkamp, seventh grade social studies

Hall-Kent: Ashley Chance, fourth grade

Thomas was named the Elementary Teacher of the Year, while Anastasia was named the Secondary Teacher of the Year. Nominations for the annual award were submitted by students, faculty members and parents from each school and school community.

Thomas teaches kindergarten at Edgewood Elementary, and her research-based and data-driven instructional strategies set her apart as a leader in her school community and beyond. Her constant pursuit of better learning strategies for students has earned her the opportunity to train teachers and write curriculum at both the state and local levels.

One parent said, “Dr. Thomas was undoubtedly made to teach, and we are profoundly blessed that she chose to share her incredible gifts and talents with us. Her dedication to her students and their families is unparalleled, and she has left an everlasting positive impact on our lives.”

Anastasia teaches an Advanced Placement English language and composition class at Homewood High School, combining challenging material with engaging and culturally relevant texts to help students excel on the AP exam and the ACT. Beyond test scores, her approach equips students with critical thinking and empathy, preparing them for complex topics and conversations in the real world.

Furthermore, Anastasia's extensive work with A+ College Ready makes her an invaluable resource for students, faculty and schools across the state seeking to achieve success at the AP level.

Thomas and Anastasia will go on to compete regionally and statewide for the Teacher of the Year title.