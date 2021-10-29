Homewood City Schools go mask optional

× Expand Homewood High School Homewood High School

Face masks will be optional in Homewood City Schools beginning Monday, Nov. 1, due to the low number of positive COVID-19 cases and close contacts within the school system, the district announced on Friday.

The district observed data for the past two weeks, and made the decision to make masks optional if the total number of cases represented less than 1% of students, which it has since the first week of school.

There were four positive cases reported for the week ending Oct. 29, with three close contact cases, down from 10 positive cases and seven close contacts the week before. The number of positive cases has decreased each week since the week ending Sept. 5.

While masks are now optional, the school system said policies may change if cases rise above 1% of the student population for two consecutive weeks.

Here is the statement from Superintendent Justin Hefner:

"As we continue to monitor Covid-19 in our schools, we are seeing the lowest numbers of positive and close contact cases we have seen since early in the pandemic. Based on HCS’ facial covering matrix, facial coverings will be optional for students, staff members, and visitors starting Monday, November 1. While we are thankful for the declining trend in cases in our school community, please know that HCS' protocols are subject to change if our district’s seven-day percentage of positive cases goes over 1% for two consecutive weeks. You may view HCS’ Covid-19 reported numbers on our website.

As we move forward this semester, it is extremely important that we work together for our students, staff, and community. We ask that you partner with us and monitor your child each day before attending school. Parents are encouraged to take their children’s temperatures daily and determine if signs of illness exist. Students and staff who have a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or higher, are exhibiting signs of being ill, or are experiencing Covid-19 symptoms, should not come to school.

Homewood’s district leadership team will continue to monitor Covid-19 data according to the district’s matrix procedures and will notify parents and staff of any future changes related to facial coverings."