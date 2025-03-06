Homewood City Schools Foundation raising funds with Homewood Grown event

× Expand Photo courtesy of Homewood City Schools Foundation. Homewood City Schools teachers, retired teachers and Homewood Middle School administrators gather around a table at the 2024 Homewood Grown event.

The Homewood City Schools Foundation’s famed annual Homewood Grown event is back for the 11th year with an ambitious fundraising goal aimed at supporting Homewood City Schools.

The seated dinner event brought in $200,000 last year, and the goal for this year is $220,000. The event is the organization's primary fundraiser, along with their annual High Rollers Casino Night. Both events provide opportunities for the community to support local schools in a fun way. Funds collected help the foundation fulfill their mission of supporting Homewood schools and staff.

During the event, one teacher and one staff member from each of Homewood’s five schools are highlighted for their hard work. Recipients of the Teacher Impact Award are given a $600 cash prize to use toward their classroom. Staff members receive the Support Staff Award, a new recognition this year.

“We're here to support our teachers and our school system,” Vice President of the foundation, Chinelo Dike-Manor. “We do that through a number of ways, including the teacher impact awards, but we also do it through our grants.”

The Foundation handed out over $110,000 in grants last fall, allowing teachers across the system to access tools needed to improve student education. This spring will see over $70,000 given for similar grants.

This year, Homewood Grown, presented by Waverly Advisors, will be held at The Club, a new venue for the annual gathering. Tickets are already sold out, but those looking to support the foundation and HCS can still donate at homewoodgrown.swell.gives.