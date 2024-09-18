Homewood City Schools Communications Director Merrick Wilson moving to Hoover City Schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Merrick Wilson Merrick Wilson, the communications director for Homewood City Schools, has been hired as the executive director for communications and public information for Hoover City Schools.

Wilson, who has been handling communications and public relations work in Homewood for nearly 18 years, is replacing Sherea Harris-Turner, who left employment with Hoover City Schools this summer. Wilson will begin her new duties with Hoover in mid-October, the Hoover school system said in a press release.

After graduating from the University of Alabama in 2006 with a degree in journalism and computer science, Wilson spent eight months as the education editor for the Starkville Daily News in Starkville, Mississippi, before being hired as an information and communications assistant for Homewood City Schools in December 2006. She was promoted to director of communications in July 2008 and has remained in that position since.

Wilson served as president of the Homewood Chamber of Commerce in 2015 and in leadership roles with United Way, LifeSouth and Rotary International. She also is a member of the national and Alabama school public relations associations.

“When I began my career in Homewood, I could not have imagined how impactful the role would be, not only in terms of professional growth, but also in the deep connections formed with the faculty, staff and leadership team,” Wilson said. “I will always treasure the relationships I have made with the dedicated individuals who tirelessly contribute to the success of Homewood City Schools.”

Her expertise in managing district communication strategies, building community relationships and enhancing school system branding will support Hoover City Schools' ongoing mission to provide excellence in education and community engagement, the school system said in a press release.

“We are thrilled to welcome Merrick to our leadership team,” said Hoover Superintendent Kevin Maddox, who came to Hoover from an assistant superintendent job in Homewood about a year ago. “Her success in building collaborative relationships and creating effective communication plans will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our outreach and connection with students, families and the Hoover community.”

Throughout her career, Wilson has been key in executing communication efforts highlighting student, teacher and staff achievements, Hoover school officials said. She has spearheaded initiatives that enhanced the district’s brand and communications strategy, and her work has included overseeing districtwide events, managing crisis communication and developing social media and web content that connects the community with the district’s mission, officials said.

“I am honored to join the Hoover City Schools team and excited to collaborate with the incredible staff, educators and families in Hoover,” Wilson said. “I look forward to building on the district's success and strengthening communication efforts to ensure that all students, families and staff feel connected, informed and supported.”

In her new role, Wilson’s responsibilities will include building, supervising and mentoring a communications team to serve the schools, students and staff. Her leadership in offering guidance, support and professional development will help strengthen the overall communication efforts across the district to build strong relationships among the schools and community, school officials said.