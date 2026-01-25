Homewood City Schools closed Monday due to weather concerns

School closed.
Homewood City Schools announced all schools and offices will be closed Monday, Jan. 26, due to the threat of inclement weather.
Heavy precipitation over the weekend combined with freezing temperatures overnight Sunday was anticipated to make travel hazardous for much of the day Monday.
Skies should clear Monday and temperatures are expected to rise above freezing during the day.
HCS sent out the following statement:
Homewood City Schools will be closed tomorrow, Jan 26, due to inclement weather and surrounding schools and daycare closures affecting our staff. All after-school activities and events are canceled.
Please note that there will be no e-Learning assignments for tomorrow January 26th, and the April Weather Day remains unaffected.
We apologize for any inconvenience, but appreciate your understanding as we make this decision based on the safety of our students, faculty, and staff.
Our team will continue to monitor conditions tomorrow and communicate with you if any additional closures are necessary.