Homewood City Schools announce administrative changes at Homewood Middle and Hall-Kent Elementary Schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of McCall Hardison Lacy Shuman is a new assistant principal at Homewood Middle School.

Both Homewood Middle School and Hall-Kent Elementary School will welcome new assistant principals when the 2026-27 school year begins, with Lacy Shuman joining the district from Georgia and Taylor Bostany earning a promotion from within the Homewood school system.

Homewood Middle School has named Lacy Shuman as its new assistant principal for instruction, replacing Reba Hudson, who has obtained a principal position in another district. Shuman will join principal Mindy McBride and assistant principals Christi Martin and John Dorough.

Shuman brings extensive experience in curriculum development, instructional leadership and educational technology to the position. She previously served for 10 years as assistant head of school for curriculum and technology at Pinewood Christian Academy in Bellville, Georgia.

School officials said they are excited to welcome Shuman to the administrative team and look forward to the leadership and expertise she will bring to students, faculty and families.

Expand Photo courtesy of McCall Hardison Taylor Bostany has been appointed assistant principal at Hall-Kent Elementary.

At Hall-Kent Elementary School, Taylor Bostany has been appointed assistant principal, joining principal Jill Walden and assistant principal Ellen Maple.

Bostany is a familiar face to the Hall-Kent community, having served at the school since 2017. During her time there, she has held several leadership roles, including serving on the school’s leadership team and the Hope Leadership team. Most recently, she has worked as the school’s reading interventionist, supporting students and teachers in literacy instruction.

Bostany succeeds Ashley Paulk, who will remain with Homewood City Schools as she transitions to a new role as math coach at Shades Cahaba Elementary School.

The appointments are part of Homewood City Schools’ preparations for the upcoming academic year and reflect the district’s commitment to both recruiting experienced educational leaders and promoting talented educators from within its own schools. Both administrative changes take effect July 1.